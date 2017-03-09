Here is EPA chief Scott Pruitt saying carbon dioxide is not a primary contributor to global warming

When asked on CNBC’s Squawk Box this morning whether he believes carbon dioxide is a primary contributor to global warming, Pruitt said: “I think that measuring with precision human activity on the climate is something very challenging to do and there’s tremendous disagreement about the degree of impact, so no, I would not agree that it’s a primary contributor to the global warming that we see.”
Needless to say, the scientists disagree with him, per this release by NASA and NOAA: “The planet’s average surface temperature has risen about 2.0 degrees Fahrenheit (1.1 degrees Celsius) since the late 19th century, a change driven largely by increased carbon dioxide and other human-made emissions into the atmosphere.”