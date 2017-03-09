This is what the CEO of Disqus has to say about policing toxic Breitbart comments

Disqus, the discussion platform that hosts online comments for websites and publishers across the internet, is facing criticism for providing a forum for far-right extremists, including those who hang around Breitbart.com. Our Sean Captain spoke with the company’s CEO, Daniel Ha, about why he lets it continue and where Disqus draws the line. The short version: Hate speech, spam, inciting violence, and other illegal activities will get you banned. Anything else is pretty much fair game:
“We go out there and tell our users, our customers, that we want to be a trusted solution in order to allow online discussion to happen, whether it’s unpopular things or not. We are not going to impute our opinions.”
