This is what the CEO of Disqus has to say about policing toxic Breitbart comments

Disqus, the discussion platform that hosts online comments for websites and publishers across the internet, is facing criticism for providing a forum for far-right extremists, including those who hang around Breitbart.com. Our Sean Captain spoke with the company’s CEO, Daniel Ha, about why he lets it continue and where Disqus draws the line. The short version: Hate speech, spam, inciting violence, and other illegal activities will get you banned. Anything else is pretty much fair game: