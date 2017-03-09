Lyft hits 300 cities after major push in 2017

Lyft promised to bring service to 100 additional U.S. cities in 2017 and it officially has. In January it launched in 40 cities and in February another 50. And today, the company brought service to Tallahassee and Gainesville in Florida; Greater Maine; Lawton and Stillwater in Oklahoma; El Paso, Beaumont, Waco, Killeen, and McAllen in Texas.

The growth is important for Lyft, because it has greatly lagged behind Uber in terms of its coverage density. So even though calls to #DeleteUber were giving Lyft some short-term pickup, those users were unlikely to stick around long-term because Lyft generally has longer wait times and, up until now, has been in fewer cities than Uber. Now that Lyft is in more cities it will have to convince riders and drivers that it is the platform of choice.