Uber’s head of Artificial Intelligence Labs moves to advisory role

Just a few months after arriving, Gary Marcus is stepping away from the company , exchanging his full-time post at Uber ‘s AI department in San Francisco for a more advisory role that he’ll do from New York. He joined the team a mere four months ago, according to Reuters .

The news comes just as Uber is sifting its way through a tangled mess of sexual harassment allegations and claims that it has an abusive workplace culture. Back in December, Recode reported the exit of three engineers, all of whom hail from Carnegie Mellon. Such changes could represent normal employee churn, but amid the current crisis every little departure gives the appearance of an exodus.