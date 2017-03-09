Can these media companies fight the Google/Facebook duopoly together?

Legacy media is tired of fighting for table scraps. Since Google and Facebook account for almost all of the growth in the digital ad market (a staggering 90% according to one estimate), it’s no surprise that some competing media companies now see joint ventures as their only hope. And yet I was still intrigued to see that Condé Nast, of all brands, has signed on to “Concert”—a digital ad marketplace operated by NBCUniversal and Vox Media. In another reality, these companies are all fierce competitors, but in the winner-take-all world of digital advertising, a reluctant alliance may be the only way to counter the gravitational pull of Google and Facebook. AdAge has more about the deal here.