WeWork just hit a big milestone—and now it wants to share some of the wealth

WeWork says it has reached 100,000 members. The announcement comes as Softbank mulls a possible $4 billion investment in the company. In light of the milestone, the shared-workspace startup is launching the Creator Awards: a $20 million pot that will be used to recognize WeWork members working on innovative projects in seven cities (Tel Aviv, Berlin, New York, Mexico City, Detroit, D.C., and Austin). The awards will be doled out at regional events with much fanfare.