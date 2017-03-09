Sperry reengineers the boat shoe for today’s competitive sailor

When Paul Sperry invented the world’s first boat shoe in 1935, sailing was a genteel pastime. You’d take your yacht out on the water, enjoy a cigar and some whiskey, and watch other boats go by. These days, competitive sailing is different beast altogether, with athletes often facing dangerous conditions and extreme weather.

Sperry has been using its knowledge of how to construct footwear that works well in both wet and dry conditions to develop a shoe designed for today’s sailors. As the official partner of America’s Cup, the brand has been working with athletes to prototype shoes that meet their needs: Shoes need to be lightweight, have good traction, and include perforations to shed water. Oracle Team USA and SoftBank Team Japan will wear the performance shoe at this year’s America’s Cup in Bermuda

All of this research has gone into a new consumer collection, dropping today, called the Sperry 7 Seas, designed for the casual, everyday adventurer.