The FCC is investigating AT&T’s wireless 911 outage

For 40 minutes last night, AT&T wireless customers in multiple states, including Florida, Maryland, Texas, Tennessee, Alabama, Ohio, Colorado, Virginia, Illinois, and the District of Columbia were unable to call 911, ABC News reports. After service was restored, FCC chairman Ajit Pai tweeted the FCC will investigate the root cause of the outage.
.@FCC AT&T has reported to me that 911 service is now restored. The @FCC will investigate the root cause of the outage and its impact.
— Ajit Pai (@AjitPaiFCC) March 9, 2017
Issue has been resolved that affected some calls to 911 from wireless customers. We apologize to those who were affected.
— AT&T (@ATT) March 9, 2017