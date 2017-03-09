advertisement
The FCC is investigating AT&T’s wireless 911 outage

By Michael Grothaus1 minute Read

For 40 minutes last night, AT&T wireless customers in multiple states, including Florida, Maryland, Texas, Tennessee, Alabama, Ohio, Colorado, Virginia, Illinois, and the District of Columbia were unable to call 911, ABC News reports. After service was restored, FCC chairman Ajit Pai tweeted the FCC will investigate the root cause of the outage.

