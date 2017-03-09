Messenger is joining Facebook’s full-court press against Snapchat Stories

In the beginning, there was Snapchat Stories. It let you meld photos, videos, stickers, and jottings into mini-movies that disappeared after 24 hours, and it was a hit. Facebook took notice, and has been busy adding similar features to its own apps. Last August, Instagram introduced Instagram Stories, a near-identical offering that has also been a major success ; WhatsApp got its own version last month .

Now, after months of experimentation, Facebook is officially unveiling Messenger Day, a stories-style feature within Messenger’s iOS and Android apps. Just as in other incarnations, you can piece together snapshots, videos, stickers, and doodles into shareable shows that go poof a day later. That leaves the Facebook app itself as the company’s only major unstoried platform—and it seems a pretty good bet that it will join the club sooner or later.