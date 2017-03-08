VSCO just launched a new version with animated images and “favoriting”

Imaging app VSCO unveiled a new version today that adds the ability to create GIFs as well as block other users and “favorite” images you find particularly interesting. The company says that the new features represent some of its users’ most requested features.

To create GIFs (called DSCOs within the app), you’ll simply tap open the camera app, tap DSCO, and then press and hold the rainbow circle that appears to record. Your short video will then be presented in a loop.

Features will begin rolling out to new users today, and will be available for all VSCO users in the coming weeks.