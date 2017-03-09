Nuzzel gets two steps closer to becoming a newsletter service provider

Let’s say you’re popular enough on the internet to entertain the idea of running an email newsletter, but too busy to deal with the requisite curation of content. Nuzzel, a social-powered news aggregator, stepped in to solve that problem about a year ago by offering a newsletter builder that automatically pulls in popular links from your Facebook and Twitter feeds. Creators merely tweak the list of links, add color commentary, and send to their contacts.
Now Nuzzel is adding features in hopes of making those newsletters more effective. Creators can add their own logos and color schemes, and opt for weekly or custom emails instead of just daily ones. It’s also gaining bulk list upload capabilities, putting it on a competitive path with Mailchimp’s TinyLetter.