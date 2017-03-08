These are the cities that gained and lost the most jobs over the last year

As the first jobs report for a full month since Donald Trump took office, Friday’s release is highly anticipated. And though no one has any idea yet on the actual numbers, one thing is certain: Our president will have a strong reaction. If the numbers are halfway decent, he’ll be overjoyed and full of self-gratitude. And if they’re down, he’s likely to denounce the accuracy of government statistics. The former option is looking more likely—LinkedIn‘s latest workplace report said that January and February were the strongest consecutive months for hiring since August and September of 2015 (which Trump happily tweeted this morning).