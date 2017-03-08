Facebook’s new AI servers are 30% more powerful

For Facebook, artificial intelligence is absolutely the key to its future . The social networking giant depends on AI to deliver more relevant news feed posts, photos, and videos, as well as power speech and text translation . Underlying all that work is a series of powerful servers that Facebook designed and built specifically for the task. Since 2015, it has been using a GPU server known as Big Sur.

Now, Facebook is moving on to the next-generation GPU server, known as Big Basin, which it announced today in conjunction with the Open Compute Project. The new servers, the design of which the company is open-sourcing, will allow for training “machine learning models that are 30% larger because of the availability of greater arithmetic throughput and a memory size increase from 12 GB to 16GB,” it says. That potentially means more powerful and faster AI operations across Facebook.