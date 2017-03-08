VR journalists could get $35,000 from Knight Foundation and Google for innovative projects

There is clearly a belief that VR journalism, in which viewers can see in 360 degrees what is being filmed, has an important place in the future of news and nonfiction storytelling. The New York Times regularly posts VR news pieces , and just yesterday, CNN announced a dedicated VR journalism unit .

Now, the Knight Foundation, in conjunction with Google and the Online News Association, is taking submissions for its initiative to fund creative VR journalism. Dubbed the Journalism 360 Challenge, the effort will award $200,000 in total funding (with up to $35,000 for each chosen project) for work that addresses the question: “How might we experiment with immersive storytelling to advance the field of journalism?” Applications are open through April 10, 2017.

Photo: Flickr user Ted Eytan