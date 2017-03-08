Bob Iger just defended his role on President Trump’s advisory council

Speaking at Disney‘s annual meeting of shareholders today, CEO Bob Iger defended himself against a chorus of critics who have been blasting his role on President Trump’s advisory council. With some attendees asking him about his seat at the Trump table, Iger maintained it was in the “best interest” of the company, per Reuters. His stance contrasts that of Uber‘s Travis Kalanick, who stepped down from the council after mounting criticism last month. Some reporters covering the Disney meeting said on Twitter that Iger’s statements drew applause: