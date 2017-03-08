Instacart raises $400M to give you even more on-demand groceries

While the unicorn has made big progress this year, it also pissed off its workers. In September 2016, Instacart took away the ability to tip workers and replaced it with a service fee—a portion of which the company claims for itself. After a backlash, Instacart added the tipping back but kept the new service fee. The company’s battalion of food pickers and deliverers have also faced other tweaks to their pay in the last year. While workers are vital to Instacarts operations, the changes in pay structure stand to boost revenues. But Instacart still has much work to do if it wants to prove that its business model will work.

Read more here.