One of the world’s biggest asset managers put a statue of a fearless girl in front of the iconic Wall Street bull

State Street, the third-largest asset management firm in the world, installed a statue of a defiant girl in front of the iconic Wall Street bull this week to highlight its campaign to increase the number of women on corporate boards. It sent a letter to 3,500 companies on Tuesday, pressing companies to improve their gender diversity, reports Business Insider.
$2.5 trillion asset manager just put a statue of a defiant girl in front of the Wall Street bull #womensday2017 https://t.co/9Hbb4hFOJ9 pic.twitter.com/G5CrWxEDxE
— Lotte Leicht (@LotteLeicht1) March 8, 2017