advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

One of the world’s biggest asset managers put a statue of a fearless girl in front of the iconic Wall Street bull

By Marcus Baram1 minute Read

State Street, the third-largest asset management firm in the world, installed a statue of a defiant girl in front of the iconic Wall Street bull this week to highlight its campaign to increase the number of women on corporate boards. It sent a letter to 3,500 companies on Tuesday, pressing companies to improve their gender diversity, reports Business Insider.

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Video

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life