What’s next for Nest? A security system and an Ecobee clone

After more than a year of management turmoil and hardly any new products, Nest may be preparing a big push into home security. Bloomberg‘s Mark Gurman reports that a suite of security products could arrive this year, including door and window sensors, a central management hub with a keypad, and a keychain fob for remotely arming and disarming the system. Nest, a subsidiary of Google parent company Alphabet, is also reportedly exploring a smart doorbell with a built-in camera, similar to Ring and SkyBell.