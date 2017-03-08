What’s next for Nest? A security system and an Ecobee clone

After more than a year of management turmoil and hardly any new products, Nest may be preparing a big push into home security. Bloomberg‘s Mark Gurman reports that a suite of security products could arrive this year, including door and window sensors, a central management hub with a keypad, and a keychain fob for remotely arming and disarming the system. Nest, a subsidiary of Google parent company Alphabet, is also reportedly exploring a smart doorbell with a built-in camera, similar to Ring and SkyBell.
As for Nest’s smart thermostat, Gurman reports that a sub-$200 version could arrive in 2018, with cheaper components than the existing $250 model. Nest may also be working on room sensors that adjust temperature based on where people are. That sounds a lot like the strategy of top rival Ecobee, which launched a $200 version of its smart thermostat—without the flagship’s room sensors—last year.