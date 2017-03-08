Parachute goes beyond bedsheets into all things home





Parachute, a direct-to-consumer brand famous for delivering luxury quality bedsheets at affordable prices has now expanded into bath products. Founder Ariel Kaye explored factories around the world to find one that would make the highest quality terry towels and robes. She found one in Turkey she was satisfied with and now has a complete bath line that includes everything from towels to shower curtains to mats. They’re all designed in the brand’s minimalistic gender-neutral aesthetic that has been a hit among millennial couples. The brand plans to continue expanding its range to offer products for all parts of the home.