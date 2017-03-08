Winkbeds invented a mattress where you can adjust the temperature on your side of the bed

It was one of the great unsolved problems in life. What happens if you’re always too warm in bed, but you go and marry someone who is always too cold? It’s a recipe for a lifetime of interrupted sleep . . . or separate beds.

Winkbeds has come to the rescue. It has invented a dual-sided temperature control system that sits under a regular WinkBeds mattress, in place of a traditional box spring. Couples can program their side of the bed to their ideal temperature using an app or a remote control, raising the temperature of their mattress up to 30 degrees above or 15 degrees below the ambient room temperature. The temperature control system begins at $2,200, while mattresses begin at $1,299.

Winkbeds is a direct-to-consumer mattress brand that makes all of its beds to order in a factory in Wisconsin. This allows customers to choose the firmness of their side of the bed as well, allowing them to have a perfectly tailored sleeping experience.