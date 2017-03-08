advertisement
The iPhone 8 might be called the “iPhone Edition”

By Michael Grothaus1 minute Read

The “Edition” moniker could signal Apple’s next flagship will cost much more than the average iPhone (Hmm, perhaps $1,000 more?), reports MacRumors. The rumored name takes its title from the Apple Watch Edition, which offers better hardware and specs, but costs more than the normal Apple Watch.

Image: Courtesy of Apple

