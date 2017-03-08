advertisement
Evan Spiegel got an $800 million bonus for taking Snap public

By Michael Grothaus1 minute Read

The Snap cofounder was awarded an additional 37 million shares in the company for taking it public, an SEC filing reveals. At a closing price of $21.44 a share on Tuesday, that means Spiegel’s bonus shares were worth a cool $800 mil.

