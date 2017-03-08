Facebook launches 360-degree video app for Samsung’s Gear VR

There are currently more than a million 360-degree Facebook videos and 25 million 360 photos . And there’s been no easy way to view all that content on the Gear VR, Samsung’s mobile virtual reality headset that happens to be powered by software from Facebook-owned Oculus.

Until now. Today, the social networking giant launched Facebook 360, a dedicated app for viewing all that 360-degree content on the Gear VR. Users will be able to explore the most popular 360 content across all of Facebook, as well as from their friends and others they follow. It’ll also be possible to share 360 photos and videos directly to Facebook from the app. It’s not known if the company will make the app available for other VR systems, like Google’s Daydream, the HTC Vive, or even the Oculus Rift, but one would have to assume that since Facebook wants its content to be on as many platforms as possible, the answer will be “yes” sooner rather than later.