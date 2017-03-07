CNN touts VR ambitions with a dedicated unit

It’s all the rage these days: news presented in virtual reality, giving users an immersive, 360-degree view of what’s going on , effectively putting them right alongside the reporter. The New York Times even has a VR news widget on the front page of its website.

CNN is no stranger to VR news, having produced about 50 360-degree stories over the last year. But now it’s doubling down, launching a dedicated VR news production unit with teams based in cities around the world. The CNNVR project will work on the news network’s mobile app, on desktop browsers, and on every major VR headset. The idea is to produce weekly content, starting with a story on the running of the bulls in Spain, as well as VR livestreams.