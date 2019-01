After a gush of reports detailing an abusive work culture at Uber, CEO Travis Kalanick has decided to hire a chief operating officer. In a statement he said:

This morning I told the Uber team that we’re actively looking for a Chief Operating Officer: a peer who can partner with me to write the next chapter in our journey.

But will a new addition to upper management be enough to turn around Uber’s hustle-at-all-costs mentality?