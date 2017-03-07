Here’s how to close the gender pay gap by 2044

The wage gap in developing countries could be reduced by 35% by 2030 and eliminated by 2044, according to a new report from consultancy Accenture. But in order achieve pay parity, women need to be more involved in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics fields , the report notes. They also need to become “digitally fluent,” which the report defines as being competent in computing, quick to adopt new technology, and constantly learning new computer related skills.

But, workplaces will have to change too. One of the biggest barriers to women attaining equal pay is that many women don’t work full-time. They take part-time jobs in order to balance responsibilities at home or within a family—work that is generally unpaid. If workplaces provide more flexible schedules, allowing women to work 40 hours outside of a typical 9-5 schema, more women would be able to work full-time. The report also adds that there need to be more concerted efforts to mentor and push women into leadership positions.

Read the full report here.