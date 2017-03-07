FBI Director James Comey won’t appear at SXSW, citing “scheduling conflicts”

One of the most-anticipated panels at next week’s SXSW was a discussion with Comey on March 13, who has rarely spoken in public since his controversial decision last October to announce that the bureau was reviewing new evidence in the Hillary Clinton email probe. In addition, Comey made headlines this past weekend when it was reported that he was “incredulous” about President Trump’s claims that the FBI wiretapped some of Trump’s campaign aides last year.

Alas, it is not to be. To the chagrin of many journalists, Comey announced this morning that he won’t appear at SXSW due to “scheduling conflicts.” Which immediately makes one wonder—what pressing issue came up that is forcing him to stay in D.C.?