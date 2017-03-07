FBI Director James Comey won’t appear at SXSW, citing “scheduling conflicts”

One of the most-anticipated panels at next week’s SXSW was a discussion with Comey on March 13, who has rarely spoken in public since his controversial decision last October to announce that the bureau was reviewing new evidence in the Hillary Clinton email probe. In addition, Comey made headlines this past weekend when it was reported that he was “incredulous” about President Trump’s claims that the FBI wiretapped some of Trump’s campaign aides last year.
Alas, it is not to be. To the chagrin of many journalists, Comey announced this morning that he won’t appear at SXSW due to “scheduling conflicts.” Which immediately makes one wonder—what pressing issue came up that is forcing him to stay in D.C.?
collectionsNewsletterCurrent Issue
Recommender
The apps, books, movies, music, TV shows, and art are inspiring our some of the most creative people in business this month
Strong Female Lead
The struggles and triumphs of prominent women in leadership positions
Productivity
Productivity tips and hacks
Platform Wars
The major tech ecosystems that battle for our attention and dollars
Tech Forecast
What’s next for hardware, software, and services
Most Innovative Companies
Our annual guide to the businesses that matter the most
Most Creative People
Leaders who are shaping the future of business in creative ways
World Changing Ideas
New workplaces, new food sources, new medicine--even an entirely new economic system
Innovation By Design
Celebrating the best ideas in business
FastCo.Works Studio
An award-winning team of journalists, designers, and videographers who tell brand stories through Fast Company's distinctive lens