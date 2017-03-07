This morning’s meme: Mocking Jason Chaffetz for telling Americans to forego a new iPhone to afford healthcare

Almost as soon as the Republican congressman from Utah told CNN’s “New Day” that Americans may have to choose between buying a new iPhone or paying for health insurance, Twitter exploded with outrage.
Chaffetz said: “And so maybe, rather than getting that new iPhone that they just love and they want to spend hundreds of dollars on, maybe they should invest in their own health care.”
Within minutes, Americans posted photos of their medical bills and compared the thousands of dollars they spend on health care with the hundreds of dollars they spend on smartphones.
Is this enough phone? #trumpcare #AHCA #Chaffetz #iphone pic.twitter.com/KE61QXKoB5
— PersonAmerican (@1personamerican) March 7, 2017
BREAKING: Jason Chaffetz reports next iPhone will cost $18,000.
— Strid340 (@strid340) March 7, 2017