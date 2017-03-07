Alexa, what is this rash?

If you’re the worrying type who has a tendency to look up every potential ailment, you may want to skip this. Starting today, Amazon’s Alexa voice assistant will be able to offer up medical information courtesy of WebMD. That means you’ll be able to ask your Echo about health-related topics including “conditions, drugs, medical tests, side effects, symptoms, and treatments,” according to WebMD. The company says Alexa will respond with “physician-reviewed, medically appropriate answers in plain, accessible language.” A word of caution, though: The growing prominence of smart home speakers is raising new questions about privacy. Amazon recently agreed to hand over Echo data to law enforcement in an ongoing murder trial.