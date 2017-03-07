This mood enhancement device combats depression, stress, and illness

Pilgrim, the startup that created Amazon’s best-selling aroma diffuser, has developed a new device called Zoe designed to improve people’s moods and air quality. It uses a combination of aromatherapy, light therapy, and humidifier misting to help people relax better at home. The device itself is designed to look like a piece of art, rather than a home appliance: It is made using ceramic, glass, and wood.
To launch the new product, Pilgrim has created an Indiegogo campaign selling the product at an early-bird price of $59. It will run for 45 days, with a goal of raising $50,000.
Zoe – The revolutionary mood enhancer from Louis Verspreeuwen on Vimeo.