Investors are betting $9.5 million on this customized haircare startup



Function of Beauty, which launched a year ago out of Y Combinator, creates personalized shampoo and conditioner formulations based on the specific texture of a customer’s hair. It offers more than 12 billion custom combinations, and no formula is ever used twice. Customers can either send in a hair sample or answer a series of questions on the website, and products are delivered within a week. A set of shampoo and conditioner starts at $36 and goes up to $46.