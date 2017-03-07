171 organizations write letter to new FCC chair in support of net neutrality

The Center for Media Justice and 170 other organizations have written an open letter to new chair of the Federal Communications Commission, Ajit Pai, urging him to keep net neutrality in place.

The letter says that the rules that prevent broadband providers from blocking content, slowing connection speeds, or charging more money for faster internet, are crucial for maintaining access for all Americans. The group of organizations asserts that rolling back the rules will also threaten free speech and innovation on the web.

Pai has already taken steps to lower restrictions on broadband providers. And Sen. Jeff Flake (R-AZ) is planning to speed the process by introducing a resolution that using the Congressional Review Act to roll back FCC broadband privacy rules as early as today, reports Politico‘s Morning Tech newsletter.