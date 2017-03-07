Here’s what tech companies are saying about Trump’s revised travel ban

The second time is not the charm for President Trump. Tech companies and Silicon Valley executives are weighing in on his new executive order banning travel for residents from six Muslim-majority countries (the new version doesn’t include Iraq) and suspending the refugee program.

• Mozilla weighed in with a lengthy statement saying the new order fundamentally fails to “address the issues we had with the previous order.”

• An Uber spokesperson released a similar statement, saying the ride-hailing company’s “sentiment has not changed.”

• Airbnb chief Brian Chesky tweeted that the order is “still wrong.”

• Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff tweeted that he was thinking of his great-grandfather who was a refugee from Kiev.

• Lyft released a statement saying it “stands firmly against the latest executive order.”

We’ll update this story with more reactions as we see them.