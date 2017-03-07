This startup wants to make customized, American-made furniture affordable

Maiden Home, founded by Nidhi Kapur, partners with artisans and family-owned factories in North Carolina to create high-quality furniture customized to the buyers specifications. But because the brand designs in-house and sells products on its own website, without going through a retailer, it is able to charge $2,000 for a fully personalized sofa and $900 for an armchair, which is on par with brands like West Elm. Products are then delivered directly to the consumer’s house, at no additional charge.

Kapur also incorporated high-tech touches to the furniture: All fabrics, including velvet and linen, are coated with stain-resistant finishes, and the brand’s proprietary sofa cushions provide more resiliency than current options. All pieces are also backed with a lifetime warranty.