Scientists have successfully stored an OS, a French film, and a $50 Amazon gift card on DNA

By Michael Grothaus1 minute Read

Also stored on the single strand of DNA were a computer virus, a Pioneer plaque, and an academic paper, reports Science Alert. The scientists who conducted the experiment say their method is theoretically capable of recording 215 petabytes of data on a single gram of DNA.

