Demand for warehouse and logistics robots is about to explode

By Michael Grothaus1 minute Read

A new report from Tractica says that the worldwide warehouse and logistics robot unit shipments will increase from 40,000 robots in 2016 to 620,000 robots annually by 2021. What was a $1.9 billion market in 2016 will jump a staggering tenfold to an annual $22.4 billion by the end of 2021—in just five short years.

