Google is hiring a head of Republican political advertising

The new position is being advertised on the search giant’s careers page. The ideal candidate will “have strong relationships with GOP campaign managers, pollsters, and general consultants” in order to “lead and coach an account team that uses consultative skills to collaborate with candidates, political action committees, and advocacy groups to persuade voters and legislators.” As Recode notes, the head of Republican political advertising is the second role relating to GOP outreach that the company has publicly advertised since Trump was elected president.