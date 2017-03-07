advertisement
Trump’s immigration ban could cause a shortage of doctors in these parts of the U.S.

By Marcus Baram1 minute Read

Ironically, Trump’s executive order could most reduce the number of doctors in regions with high percentages of Trump supporters—the Rust Belt and Appalachia—according to researchers at Harvard Medical School and MIT. A few hundred doctors from the six countries named in Trump’s executive order may “not be able to begin medical residencies this year unless waivers are granted,” reports NBC News.
Read the full story here.

