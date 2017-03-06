Salesforce and IBM Watson have a plan to make email campaigns smarter

For businesses, getting AI capability in 2017 is like getting a website was back in the 1990s—tech you need to have, even if you aren’t sure how you’ll use it. IBM and Salesforce today announced a partnership to make AI more useful for people working in customer relations. Salesforce users will be able to subscribe to packages including access to IBM’s Watson artificial intelligence platform to customize their outreach. This would allow companies to access to better information to target their customers, say IBM and Salesforce. For instance, with access to weather data from IBM subsidiary the Weather Company, insurers could send warnings to policyholders who may be facing a risk of flooding.