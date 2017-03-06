How safe is your connected gadget? Consumer Reports will start ranking them based on security

Despite high-profile hacks of connected teddy bears and webcams , gadget reviews rarely seem to test for privacy and security. Consumer Reports is hoping to change that by developing review criteria in conjunction with several security and privacy experts . Some examples:

– Do users have to generate a non-default login and password?

– Does the vendor address reported vulnerabilities and offer bug bounties?

– Does the vendor audit its own security and limit employee access to data?

– Can users control the data they’re sharing and delete what they’ve generated?

– Does the vendor disclose data collection and take only what it needs to make the product work?

– Does the vendor notify authorities if a breach occurs?