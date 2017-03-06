For some reason, David Duke’s Twitter suspension was only temporary

Former KKK leader David Duke was briefly suspended from Twitter , but he seems to have avoided permanent banishment. The white nationalist’s account vanished for a while today, only to return with Duke tweeting “I’m back” and saying he had no idea why he was suspended .

We reached out to Twitter for more information but have yet to hear back. The company typically does not comment on its actions against individual accounts. Twitter recently rolled out new tools to combat abuse and harassment, including an automated system that detects behavior consistent with abusive accounts. Read more from CNN here.