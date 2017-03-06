ESPN personalities brace for layoffs

ESPN is planning to lay off some of its TV and radio personalities. In a statement, the Disney-owned sports juggernaut attributed the cuts to changes in the way people consume content, according to CNN Money:
“Today’s fans consume content in many different ways and we are in a continuous process of adapting to change and improving what we do. Inevitably that has consequences for how we utilize our talent. We are confident that ESPN will continue to have a roster of talent that is unequaled in sports.”
The cuts are not expected to affect non-talent employees. Read more from CNN here.