Monday blues for Snapchat

Shares of Snap Inc. fell as much as 7% on Monday after the newly public company received mixed reviews from analysts. As CNBC reported, Snapchat’s parent company did not receive a single “buy” rating out of seven analysts who cover the stock. Snap’s IPO last week was one of the most anticipated in years, but analyst Laura Martin of Needham & Co. had this to say about tempering expectations:
“Academic literature suggests that the sexier and more glamorous a company’s IPO, the more likely it is to be overpriced at its IPO date and to suffer meaningful downwards earnings and valuation revisions in the first eight quarters after it goes public.”