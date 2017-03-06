What makes Uber vulnerable? This famous tech marketer has some thoughts

“You know, I’m a little scared of Uber. A friend of my wife took an Uber recently, and she had a $280 bill show up. She tried to get hold of the company and could not reach a single person to talk about it. She got the credit card company easily, and they were finally able to get them to cover it, but getting any kind of service from Uber . . . I think Uber’s issue is that they are an implementer of technology, a service company. They are not an innovator in the sense of a fundamental technologies. To succeed, they’ve got to be a full-service company, and I don’t think they’re good at that. That’s what makes them vulnerable.”