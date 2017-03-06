SCOTUS says it won’t hear Gavin Grimm transgender rights case

The U.S. Supreme Court said today it won’t hear a high-profile case on bathroom rights for transgender students and instead is sending the case back to a lower court in Virginia for further consideration. The move comes after the Trump administration reversed an Obama-era policy that gave transgender students the right to use bathrooms based on their gender identity, the New York Times reports. The case involves Gavin Grimm, a transgender boy who is suing his school board. Last week, more than 50 companies signed on to a court brief defending Grimm.