Facebook is testing out a dislike button, but there’s a catch

The long-awaited dream of a dislike button may be closer than ever for Facebook users—and yet still so far away. The feature is being tested in Facebook Messenger. According to TechCrunch, some users of the chat app are seeing a number of “Reactions” options, and among those options is a “thumbs down” icon. Facebook rolled out Reactions in its news feed a little over a year ago, but those don’t include a thumbs-down button. Read the full story here.