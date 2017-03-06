Now Russian hackers are reportedly blackmailing liberal orgs over their embarrassing emails

The FBI and private security firms are investigating a widespread attempt by hackers believed to be under the control of the Russian government to obtain sensitive or embarrassing information from liberal organizations in the U.S. in order to blackmail them for hush money, Bloomberg reports. So far the Center for American Progress and Arabella Advisors are among the organizations targeted, with the hackers asking them to pay up to $150,000 in bitcoin in order not to leak data they say they have obtained.

[Photo: Flickr user Christoph Scholz]