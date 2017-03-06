The parking fine-fighting chatbot is now helping refugees claim asylum

Stanford student Joshua Browder’s DoNotPay chatbot, which was originally created to help people fight parking fines (160,000 to date), has been recoded to help refugees claim asylum in the U.S., Canada, and the U.K., reports the Guardian. The bot uses plain-language conversational English to ask the required questions, rather than the sometimes overly complicated language used in asylum applications. The answers are then used to auto-fill the correct asylum application, which is automatically filed on the refugee’s behalf.