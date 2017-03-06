1.37 billion identity records from somewhere will leak on Monday

“Data breach hunter” Chris Vickery of security software company MacKeeper claims he has evidence of a massive data breach of the identity records—and he will reveal where they came from today, reports the Register. India has already denied its Aadhaar biometrics database of its citizens has been hacked. The Register says that means other potential databases that contain that many IDs include Chinese government databases on its citizens, and user databases from Facebook, WeChat, Tencent, Yahoo, Apple, and Microsoft.