IBM says new quantum computing system tackles problems too complex for traditional computers

Businesses, get ready to move away from traditional computing architecture. Today, IBM said it is developing a cloud-based quantum computing system, which it will pair with a series of services in a bid to radically change the types of computing problems that can be addressed. Big Blue said its new Quantum Experience is aimed at expanding “the application domain of quantum computing,” tackling “problems that are currently seen as too complex and exponential in nature for classical computing systems to handle.”
IBM said it thinks its new architecture will be particularly well suited for addressing problems in chemistry, as well as drug and materials discovery, supply chain and logistics, financial services, artificial intelligence, and cloud-based security. As such, the company is also releasing a new API meant to enable developers to tie in to the Quantum Experience program, and to do so without a specific expertise in quantum physics.